Grinch ditches holiday cards in Town of Lodi ditch, says sheriff’s office

TOWN OF LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A thief decided to steal some holiday cheer in Columbia County and left festive cards in a ditch, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The cards were found on Saturday in a ditch in the Town of Lodi near Harmony Grove.

The sheriff’s office says it appeared numerous cards were stolen from mailboxes and were opened. They say it looked as if someone was looking for cash or gift cards.

If anyone saw something suspicious, they are asked ton contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or a local police department.

