Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday night in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a male and female suspect entered Citgo Quick Mart at 1002 S. Jackson St. The male walked behind the counter and hit the clerk in the head with a handgun.

Police say the suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and the clerks cell phone.

The clerk was released from Mercy Hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Authorities describe the two suspects as:

Male: Black, approximately 30 years old, heavy set and short hair (possibly bald).

Female: Mixed race, approximately 20-25 years old, with orange colored bangs and two nose piercings.

The suspects may have left the scene in a silver or gray small SUV, according to police.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.