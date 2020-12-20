Advertisement

Janesville Police investigate armed robbery

(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday night in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a male and female suspect entered Citgo Quick Mart at 1002 S. Jackson St. The male walked behind the counter and hit the clerk in the head with a handgun.

Police say the suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and the clerks cell phone.

The clerk was released from Mercy Hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Authorities describe the two suspects as:

  • Male: Black, approximately 30 years old, heavy set and short hair (possibly bald).
  • Female: Mixed race, approximately 20-25 years old, with orange colored bangs and two nose piercings.

The suspects may have left the scene in a silver or gray small SUV, according to police.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Grump Troll
Mount Horeb restaurant tells customers to “pay what you can” this holiday
Kelsey Townsend is still fighting a severe case of COVID-19, weeks after giving birth.
Lodi restaurant hosts fundraiser for family of Poynette mother fighting fierce case of COVID-19
Columbus family uses annual Christmas lights display to collect donations for local organization.
Home holiday lights display helps spread Christmas cheer to families in need
Special cause behind holiday lights display
Special cause behind holiday lights display