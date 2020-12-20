Light snow likely Sunday night; Arctic blast arrives right before Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! The weather pattern looks active leading up to Christmas Day. A clipper system will bring in a round of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Another storm system could bring in more rain and/or snow Wednesday into Thursday this week. A strong cold front will follow the storm system and bring in the coldest air of the season so far. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking cold from this distance.

The clouds are starting to clear this morning. As the clouds clear, temperatures will quickly drop the the lower 30s to the lower to mid 20s. Wind chills are in the teens where temperatures have dropped into the 20s.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and not very chilly for this time of year. Any breaks in the clouds will likely not last very long today. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. The average high for today is 29 degrees.

The clouds will start to thicken up this evening ahead of our next big weather maker. A clipper system will bring in a quick round of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. This is not going to be a major snowstorm for southern Wisconsin. Widespread snowfall totals will range from a trace to up to 1″ of snow. Most places will just see a dusting of snow. The snow could impact the Monday morning commute. Watch out for slick spots on the roads.

Any chance for snow or a rain/snow mix will come to an end Monday morning. Monday afternoon should be dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The sky should start to clear late Monday into Monday night. This is good news if you want to check out the Christmas Star or The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. On Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will only separated by 0.1 degrees. This is the closest they will appear in the sky in 400 years. Winter also begins on Monday.

Tuesday will be the nicest day this week. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s with a mostly sunny sky.

Another strong storm system could impact the area Wednesday into Thursday. This system could bring in another round of rain and/or snow. There’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the exact impacts of system on southern Wisconsin. The details revolving around exact timing, precipitation type and amounts still need to be ironed. The forecast models do agree a blast of cold air will follow a cold front. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cold, even for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the teens to near 20 degrees. Santa is going to need his heavy coat Christmas Eve night. Single-digit temperatures are likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

