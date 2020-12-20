Lodi restaurant hosts fundraiser for family of Poynette mother fighting fierce case of COVID-19

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County community is rallying around a Poynette family, with a mother still in critical condition, more than six weeks after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Kelsey Townsend was 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she was hospitalized, put in a coma and delivered a baby girl while unconscious via C-section.

Saturday afternoon, KD’s Bar and Grill in Lodi hosted a fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses. A raffle and silent auction helped raise some of the money, and family and friends at the event wore shirts that said “Kelsey Strong.”

“I think she would be in awe to see how many people have come out for her. That goes to show what kind of person she is,” said Kelsey’s mother, Kristi McCarthy.

Kelsey’s parents said they are overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“Communities coming together and doing prayer groups and praying for her, because they all feel strongly that she’s going to come back with us,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy added this experience has shown their family how dangerous the virus can be.

“It’s not something to take lightly,” McCarthy said, adding, “It’s showing all of us that this is serious, serious stuff, and people really need to take this virus seriously.”

KD’s Bar and Grill said they raised at least $20,000 for the Townsends on Saturday. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $86,000.

