Quick Burst of Snow Tonight; Watching Impact for Tomorrow’s Commute

A clipper system will quickly swing through Wisconsin late tonight into Monday morning. Accumulations remain under an inch in most places.
Most places receive under an inch of snow. Locations closer to the state line may not see any snow at all!(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are back in the picture Sunday afternoon as highs hover near the freezing mark. The dreariness continues through the night into Monday as a clipper system passes north of Madison. Expect a quick shot of snow tonight - with a few impacts to the morning commute.

As of Sunday afternoon, an Alberta Clipper system was coming together along the Canadian/US border in the northern Plains. The system passes through Minnesota and enters Wisconsin late tonight. A quick burst of snowfall moves through south-central Wisconsin during the morning hours. As has been advertised, snowfall amounts appear minor - with most places picking up a dusting to perhaps as much as 1/2″ of snow. Higher totals will fall across northern and central Wisconsin. Folks closer to the state line may wake up to find nothing at all.

We’ll be watching the radar for any heavier bands of snow that may develop within the quick-moving system. Although the totals wouldn’t be great, reduced visibility could pose a challenge in the morning commute. A few slick spots couldn’t be ruled out if a heavier band were to materialize.

Bottom Line: Check the radar before heading out tomorrow morning!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30′s Monday afternoon - allowing much of the snowfall to melt. Sunshine may even break out on Tuesday as a high-pressure center passes to our south. Highs will remain above-average through Wednesday - just before a mid-week weather maker arrives. This sends temperatures crashing for the holiday.

As of now, it appears temperatures will soar to about 40°F near the surface on Wednesday in advance of the system. Rain showers precede a transition to a rain/snow mix later on in the day. There are still differences between timing and position of the system. Snowfall totals will become clearer in the next day or so.

Regardless, the temperatures will still plummet in time for the holiday. Lows for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day will drop into the single-digits/low teens. Highs will range from the teens into the lower 20′s. Gusty winds on the backside of the departing system (especially on Christmas Eve) could produce wind chills in the single-digits and perhaps below-zero!

Temperatures return to average next weekend. Another round of a rain/snow mix shows signs of appearing next Sunday.

