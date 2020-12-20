SSM Health expects to get Moderna vaccine as early as Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine getting the green light from the Food and Drug Administration, local health system officials hope to see doses as early as Monday or Tuesday.

SSM Health Regional Vice President of Pharmacy Mo Kharbat said they have used roughly half of the doses they were given from Pfizer, with 2,000 health care workers vaccinated as of Saturday.

He said the hope is Moderna’s vaccine can help reach the goal of getting every front line worker vaccinated.

“It is important because we need more doses. We knew from day one that Pfizer would not be able to produce enough doses for everyone, not even every healthcare worker, let alone everyone,” Kharbat said.

Wisconsin is slated to get 100,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which will not require the ultra-cold storage Pfizer’s needs.

“It will be easier to store and distribute, so hopefully it can be reach more vaccination sites across the state,” Kharbat said.

Both The University of Wisconsin Health System and SSM Health serve as regional hubs to help distribute the vaccine.

