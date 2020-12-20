Advertisement

SSM Health expects to get Moderna vaccine as early as Monday

State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus...
State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. That’s twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer.(KY3)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine getting the green light from the Food and Drug Administration, local health system officials hope to see doses as early as Monday or Tuesday.

SSM Health Regional Vice President of Pharmacy Mo Kharbat said they have used roughly half of the doses they were given from Pfizer, with 2,000 health care workers vaccinated as of Saturday.

He said the hope is Moderna’s vaccine can help reach the goal of getting every front line worker vaccinated.

“It is important because we need more doses. We knew from day one that Pfizer would not be able to produce enough doses for everyone, not even every healthcare worker, let alone everyone,” Kharbat said.

Wisconsin is slated to get 100,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which will not require the ultra-cold storage Pfizer’s needs.

“It will be easier to store and distribute, so hopefully it can be reach more vaccination sites across the state,” Kharbat said.

Both The University of Wisconsin Health System and SSM Health serve as regional hubs to help distribute the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

Pay-what-you-can holiday meals
Pay-what-you-can holiday meals
Madison police investigating shots fired incident
Madison police investigating shots fired incident
Community rallies around mother fighting covid-19
Community rallies around mother fighting covid-19
Wisconsin players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after they defeated Minnesota in overtime...
Larsh’s FG lifts Wisconsin past Minnesota 20-17 in OT