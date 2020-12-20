Wisconsin to face Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After winning the Axe over rival Minnesota, the Wisconsin football team will square off against Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m on Dec. 30 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

Wisconsin and Wake Forest have never met in football. Wisconsin Athletics also says this is the 19th-consecutive season that Wisconsin has played in a bowl game—extending its leading streak.

