Active Week Ahead Of Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An unsettled pattern expected as we head through the Christmas week. We will start with a boundary sagging south of the area tonight with a few rain or snow showers. These will wrap up quickly this evening with a slow decrease in clouds expected by Tuesday morning. While there will be a few breaks in the clouds, it isn’t looking like the best forecast to check out the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn.

Tuesday will be a calm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out a bit above average and into the upper 30s. Clouds will quickly return Tuesday night ahead of our next weathermaker for the middle of the week.

Wednesday is expected to be breezy with rain likely during the morning and afternoon. Highs will top out into the 40s before crashing during the afternoon and evening. This will change the precipitation over to light snow Wednesday evening and night. There won’t be a ton of moisture left over once the cold air arrives, but it could be enough to give us some very light snow accumulations.

The bigger story will be the arctic air that spills in afterwards. Highs on Christmas Eve, Thursday, are only expected to be in the lower teens. Christmas morning, Friday, will start out into the lower single digits. Sunshine is expected for the afternoon as highs rebound back to the upper teens. Relatively calm conditions into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. There is the chance of some snow showers Sunday into Monday.

