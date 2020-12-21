Advertisement

Another December surge for Jones gives Packers confidence

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones waves as he runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones waves as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he focuses his training all year to make sure he’s in peak form as the season gets older and the weather gets colder.

Jones is putting together a second consecutive productive December, which gives the Packers one more reason for confidence as they gear up for the postseason.

Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown Saturday night as the Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 to remain on pace to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Wisconsin to face Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs in for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Cameron...
Jack Coan enters NCAA transfer portal