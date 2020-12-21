Advertisement

Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a 2022 second-round draft pick. The NBA has determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules.

The league says the violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”

The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow.

Bogdanovic ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

