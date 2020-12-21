Advertisement

Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program

Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.
Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Congress has approved a five-year extension of a program designed to deal with long-term environmental injuries to the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Sunday to continue the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the House did earlier this year.

The bill requires President Donald Trump’s signature to take effect. It calls for gradually boosting the program’s annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026.

The program focuses on long-term problems such as toxic pollution, invasive species, loss of wildlife habitat and runoff that feeds harmful algae.

Projects have taken place in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Lucas Nelson used his Make-a-Wish dream to design a survivor t-shirt and hat to sell as part of...
Marshall teen uses his Make-a-Wish dream all about giving back
Man accused of threatening video store patrons, kneeing MPD officer in the thigh
Mary Jo Steffes receives the first COVID-19 vaccination at UnityPoint-Meriter on December 21,...
UnityPoint-Meriter gets its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bucky Books donated to Madison health care workers
Thousands of Bucky Books donated to Wis. health care workers