CVS starts vaccinations at long-term care facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - CVS Health will soon start delivering COVID-19 vaccines at tens of thousands of long-term health care facilities across the country as it warms up to offer them eventually to the public.

Starting Monday, the pharmacy giant will send its pharmacists, nurses, and licensed pharmacy technicians to more than 40,000 locations to administer Pfizer’s version of the vaccine to up to four million of their residents.

“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” President and CEP Larry J. Merlo said.

Monday’s push will be limited to twelve states before the initiative spreads to 36 more states, including Wisconsin, and D.C. at the beginning of next week. CVS Health expects to have most of the residents and staff vaccinated within three to four weeks, including the second dose. Overall, the effort will likely take 12 weeks, it estimates.

CVS Health Executive Vice President and President of Aetna Karen S. Lynch called this phase of the vaccination program “the latest milestone” in battling coronavirus. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our time,” she continued.

As the vaccine rollout advances, the company expects to offer them to the general public at its pharmacies. Which states will get them and when will be determined by the rules put in place to guide distribution, it explained.

Once they are available on a widespread basis, CVS Health expects to deliver 20-25 million of the doses nationwide.

