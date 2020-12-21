Advertisement

Dane County businesses feeling the holiday pinch

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses in Dane County are also feeling the pinch this holiday season.

Colin Murray, Executive Director with Dane Buy Local, said many shops indicated there’s been a lot of community support, but traffic is still way down. Murray added that closures will happen come the first of the year if there’s not enough holiday sales or more government aid.

“The holiday season is very important for a lot of these businesses—particularly retail and restaurants,” Murray said. This is where the majority of their income comes in just a few short weeks and it’s not there.”

Representatives with Madison’s Central Business Improvement District said since June, 31 businesses in Madison’s downtown area have shuttered for good. Roughly 16 currently have go-fund-me campaigns to stay afloat.

“It’s a really interesting time right now,” Executive Director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District Tiffany Kenney said. “We are in the holiday season, we want downtown to be as busy and as vibrant as it possibly can be, we’ve got a few challenges to that and unfortunately we’ve been seeing a few of our businesses close here before the end of the year.”

