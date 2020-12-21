Advertisement

Driver dies following Thursday’s crash in Verona

The wreck happened along U.S. 18.
car crash
car crash(wcax)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday along a Dane Co. highway died from the injuries sustained in the crash, the Verona Police Dept. confirmed Monday morning.

According to police, the 45-year-old Barneveld man died on the day of the crash, which happened around 6:15 p.m. His name has not been released and the police department stated the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to confirm his identity and notifying the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On the day of the wreck, investigators said the driver was heading west on U.S. 18 when his SUV went across the median near CTH PB and into oncoming lanes. The vehicle then swerved back into the westbound lanes, which launched the SUV into air and it came down on the county highway.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who saw the SUV prior to the crash or witnessed the wreck itself is asked to call the Verona Police Dept. at 608-845-7623.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Two boaters rescued in the Copper Country, after one falls overboard
Man survives dramatic ice rescue on Kenosha County pond
Shon Barnes
Barnes officially accepts Madison police chief position
UnityPoint-Meriter getting its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Money
More than $1M in grants awarded to housing providers across Wisconsin