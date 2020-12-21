Driver dies following Thursday’s crash in Verona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday along a Dane Co. highway died from the injuries sustained in the crash, the Verona Police Dept. confirmed Monday morning.

According to police, the 45-year-old Barneveld man died on the day of the crash, which happened around 6:15 p.m. His name has not been released and the police department stated the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to confirm his identity and notifying the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On the day of the wreck, investigators said the driver was heading west on U.S. 18 when his SUV went across the median near CTH PB and into oncoming lanes. The vehicle then swerved back into the westbound lanes, which launched the SUV into air and it came down on the county highway.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who saw the SUV prior to the crash or witnessed the wreck itself is asked to call the Verona Police Dept. at 608-845-7623.

