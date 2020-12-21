Evers makes pitch for COVID-19 bill by the end of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Expressing concern the Wisconsin wouldn’t pass its own COVID-19 relief package by the end of the year, Gov. Tony Evers released an open letter Monday aimed at top Republican lawmakers along with new proposed legislation.

The Democratic governor addressed the letter to Senate Maj. Leader Devin LaMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, telling them he appreciated the ongoing negotiations and based this latest bill on the places where both sides have found common ground.

“It is time to move forward on provisions where there is agreement,” he wrote, adding that his original goal was to pass something by the middle of the month. Evers explained he hoped by pushing back that deadline, Republicans and Democrats could reach a bipartisan measure. However, he notes the three of them likely won’t be able to meet this week and the chances for settling on a bill are slim.

Evers’ letter enumerated needs which, he claims, both sides acknowledged during their discussions, telling the lawmakers, “(i)n the interest of reaching a timely agreement on these pressing issues, I am willing to make compromises and find middle ground to reach a bipartisan agreement.” He did note the list was not perfect.

The governor divided his proposal into two bills, one that he says reflects compromise legislation and one containing ideas he wants the legislature to consider.

He called upon LeMahieu and Vos to assemble lawmakers and take up the former immediately, saying “time is of the essence, and action must not be delayed any longer. Items contained in this bill include:

Ordering the Dept. of Workforce Development to address its backlog of cases and develop a plan within 30 days to reduce the average amount of time it takes to process a claim to the levels they were in January and February of last year, just prior to the pandemic reached Wisconsin. The bill would also extend the agency’s call center’s hours to 12 hours a day, 7 days a week until the pre-pandemic response levels are once again met.

Ensuring the state would cover the out-of-pocket costs for the COVID-19 vaccine, if needed.

Continuing to allow people to extend their prescriptions, in certain circumstances, or fill their prescriptions early.

Authorizing the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance to appropriate up to $100,000,000 to public health for battling the pandemic.

The other bill contained proposals Evers acknowledged Republicans already rejected putting in any initial COVID-19 legislation. However, he still urged them to consider the measures and see if they could find a middle ground. In that bill, he included:

Canceling end-of-year school statewide assessment tests, including the mandatory one at the end of third-grade.

Not requiring the Dept. of Public Instruction skip generating an accountability report for the 2020-21 school year, like it did for the past academic year.

Continuing the first-week waiver for unemployment insurance applications

Extending the waiver on work search requirements for unemployment insurance

Extending the prohibition on evictions until July

Continuing Dept. of Revenue grants to small businesses.

Evers concluded by arguing Wisconsin residents are demanding lawmakers act to address the state’s response to the pandemic.

Neither Vos and LeMahieu have issued responses to the governor’s proposals.

