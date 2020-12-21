Advertisement

Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held

Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from...
Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey, on Saturday.

The resident of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction, the Army said.

Harris was meeting fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange,” First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said. Authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him, Mueller said.

Mellish, 23, was held in New York and charges were pending. It wasn’t immediately known whether Mellish had a lawyer.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

Fort Drum is located near the Canadian border, around 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said it can be more challenging to pick up...
Portage High School teacher shares new challenges in spotting signs of student mental health struggles
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China