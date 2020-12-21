Advertisement

Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night

The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will occur Monday night.
By James Parish
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stargazers are in for a treat before the end of the year! What has become known as the “Christmas Star” is the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn and occurs on Monday, December 21.

On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to almost touch in the night sky.

Jupiter and Saturn will appear to be just a tenth of a degree apart. This is the closest the planets will appear to be to each other in the sky in almost 400 years.

The Great Conjunction
The Great Conjunction(WMTV NBC15)

A conjunction is the moment of minimum separation between two objects in the sky as viewed by Earth.

Even though the huge gas planets will appear very close together. Jupiter and Saturday will still be hundreds of millions of miles apart.

If you want to see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, here is what to do:

  • Find an unobstructed view of the sky
  • Look to the southwest about an hour after sunset
  • Jupiter will look like a bright star. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear above to the left of Jupiter

Jupiter and Saturn will be very bright, so they will be easily seen from most cities.

If you use binoculars or a telescope, you might be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons.

Unfortunately, it looks like clouds could be a problem Monday evening.

The Great Conjunction - Viewing Potential
The Great Conjunction - Viewing Potential(WMTV NBC15)

After Monday, December 21, Jupiter will overtake Saturn and they will reverse positions in the sky.

