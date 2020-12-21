Latest DHS COVID-19 report shows low testing, fewer new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest report from the Department of Health Services recorded under 8,000 tests—with 1,826 returning positive.

The new cases are the fewest the state has seen since the DHS recorded 1,300 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

New coronavirus cases in the state have been on a downward trend since reaching a peak on Nov. 18 of nearly 8,000 cases. Testing numbers have also seen a downward trend since November’s record highs.

To put things into perspective, there were more cases confirmed Nov. 18 than there were tests taken in the past day. The DHS recorded 7,693 tests Saturday—making up just 13 percent of Wisconsin’s testing capacity.

The new cases dropped the seven-day rolling average to 2,914. The last time the seven-day rolling average was below 3,000 was Oct. 18.

The state has seen 450k cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 36,736 of those cases are considered active.

Saturday’s report recorded 18 more coronavirus-related deaths. In all, 4,417 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

The DHS says another 68 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 20,120. The DHS reports hospitals are at 81 percent capacity—down three percentage points from last week.

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached “critically high” case activity levels, the DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole is now at a “very high” level of case activity.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 415,922 or 91 percent, have recovered.

