Lawyer: No resolution over ex-Milwaukee police chief’s ouster

Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Talks to determine the future of Milwaukee’s former police chief after a judge ruled he was improperly demoted have ended without a resolution.

Alfonso Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel told The Associated Press on Monday that “we were not close to any reasonable settlement terms.”

He says the nature of any settlement, including whether the goal is to have Morales return to work, hasn’t been determined yet.

The city attorney did not respond to a message left by the AP. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales in August amid criticism over the way he handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.

On Friday, a judge reversed the commission’s decision to demote him.

