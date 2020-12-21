Advertisement

Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

Bits of plastic may be in the frozen dinners
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.(Source: USDA, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Lucas Nelson used his Make-a-Wish dream to design a survivor t-shirt and hat to sell as part of...
Marshall teen uses his Make-a-Wish dream all about giving back
Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.
Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program
Man accused of threatening video store patrons, kneeing MPD officer in the thigh
Mary Jo Steffes receives the first COVID-19 vaccination at UnityPoint-Meriter on December 21,...
UnityPoint-Meriter gets its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses