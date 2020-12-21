Advertisement

Madison’s new Dollar General opens its doors

It’s the only one in the city.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s only Dollar General store opened its doors Monday.

The retailer’s newest location sits right next to the University of Wisconsin campus, in the 500 block of University Ave., and the 5,700 sq. ft. store is “specially designed” to serve a downtown community, the company says.

“(W)e look forward to serving customers with value and convenience on quality products to help them save money on the everyday, essential items they need,” senior vice president of real estate and development Dan Nieser said in a statement announcing the opening.

While there are five other locations in the Madison-area, this newest store is the only one within city limits. The other ones are all found in surrounding cities.

The store is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dollar General is still hiring workers for the new location. Anyone looking to apply can do so here.

