Man accused of threatening video store patrons, kneeing MPD officer in the thigh

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who made threats to officers and telling people inside a video store to fight him was accused of several tentative charges Friday.

The Madison Police Department arrived at 6:55 p.m. to Selective Video II at 3220 Commercial Avenue where witnesses told them that a person inside was very agitated.

According to an incident report, 65-year-old Tommie L. Crawford was knocking merchandise to the floor, yelling and swearing at employees and customers. He also reportedly shattered a glass counter top when he slammed his fist on top of it.

Witnesses also told MPD that Crawford said he would “knock them out” if they didn’t fight him.

Officers arrested Crawford while listening to him swear and make threats to people in the store. MPD continued, saying as officers were searching him, Crawford drove one of his knees toward an officer’s groin area. MPD noted that the officer turned, but was hit in the thigh.

Crawford was tentatively charged with alleged bail jumping, criminal damage to property, battery to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

