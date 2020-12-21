Man gets into private Madison parking garage, pulls on car door handles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect Monday who was able to enter into a private underground parking garage back in September.

The suspect got into the garage around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue, according to an incident report.

Madison Police said the suspect pulled on the door handles of multiple vehicles while he was inside.

MPD also added that a bicycle was taken from the garage, but was eventually found.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from the photo should contact Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.