Marshall teen uses his Make-a-Wish dream all about giving back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage cancer patient at American Family Children’s Hospital turned his chance to wish for something special into a chance to do something special.

When Lucas Nelson was just 13 years old, he was diagnosed with large B-cell Leukemia and the family moved to Marshall so he could start receiving treatment at the children’s hospital.

Upon learning the Make-a-Wish Foundation wanted to grant a wish for him, Lucas decided to use the opportunity to give back to those fighting to end pediatric cancer and express his creativity in the process.

“I wanted to create something that reflected how many people like me have had to focus on surviving day after day. Because that is what we’re doing, we’re surviving,” he said.

So, Lucas decided on a fundraiser. He and his dad designed a t-shirt and hat with the word survivor printed on it in six languages (English, Japanese, Hebrew, Norwegian, German, and Scottish Gaelic) that represent Lucas’ family heritage.

With their design set, the foundation stepped up by finding an organization that specialized in fundraiser sales. Together, they hope to raise $5,000 for the children’s hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Anyone wanting to donate or buy a t-shirt or hat can do so by going to https://inktothepeople.com/survivor.

