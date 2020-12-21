Advertisement

Moderna vaccine coming to Wisconsin this week

“Folks, this is exciting news.”
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to...
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(UW Health/John Maniaci)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Folks, this is exciting news,” Gov. Tony Evers said Monday afternoon while announcing the first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Wisconsin hospitals and clinics.

According to Evers Office, the state is set to receive 16,000 doses this week and should receive 84,000 more in the coming weeks.

“While we do not have control over how much vaccine the federal government allocates to our state, I can promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure that our distribution is fair and equitable,” Evers explained.

Of the total allotment, health officials have set aside 29,000 doses for its program of on-site vaccinations for residents and staff at the state’s long-term care facilities. The federal initiative is set to begin next Monday and CVS Health stated earlier in the day it will be ready to go on that day.

Beyond those individuals, remaining vaccines will go to frontline health care workers, similar to the Pfizer vaccine, which arrived in the state last week.

“I know that many people are wanting to get vaccinated and we are asking everyone to be patient,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “As we continue to make progress vaccinating our health care workers and long-term care residents, we will need the federal government to increase our supply so we can efficiently expand our efforts to include additional populations.”

Unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which must be stored at ultra-low temperatures, Moderna’s can be stored in normal freezers. That allows it to be shipped directly to hospitals and clinics, whereas the Pfizer one is housed at centralized locations with proper facilities, such as UW Health or SSM Health, and then distributed to their final destinations.

While state officials are celebrating the arrival of both vaccines, they are reminding people that they still need to take preventative measures, including wearing a mask and socially distancing, to protect themselves and those around them from the virus.

“As we vaccinate more Wisconsinites, we must all continue practicing the preventive measures we know work. Please stay home, wear a mask, and keep physical distance from others,” Palm continued.

