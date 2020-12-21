Advertisement

More than 180,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin

U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 180,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin as of Sunday, the state Department of Health Services reports.

The agency noted Monday that 84,825 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 100,000 Moderna vaccines will all be distributed throughout the state.

DHS said that 10,358 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and reported through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine takes two doses to be effective.

Last week, the state was told it would be receiving less doses of the Pfizer vaccine than they originally thought.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained in a news conference on Monday that the state received 49,725 Pfizer vaccines last week and an additional 35,100 this week.

“We’ve heard that that will be the level for at least the next few weeks,” Willems Van Dijk said. The agency was told that the federal government will meet sometime after the first of the year to revisit vaccine distribution and will then determine how many Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Wisconsin will receive, she added.

Gov. Tony Evers’ Office also announced Monday that the state is expecting their first shipment of about 16,000 doses of Moderna vaccine Monday. The Moderna vaccine can be stored in normal freezer temperatures, unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which will allow the Moderna vaccine to be shipped directly to vaccinating entities across the state.

