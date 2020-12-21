Advertisement

More than $1M in grants awarded to housing providers across Wisconsin

Over 800 agencies will receive grants
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority plans to divide more than a million dollars in grants among over 800 emergency and extremely low-income housing facilities across the state.

The funds, which will be provided by the agency’s Foundation, is meant to improve conditions for individuals with disabilities, survivors of domestic abuse, individuals with chronic mental illness, people with incomes below 30 percent of the area’s median income, and homeless youths.

“By working with nonprofit and other local partners, the WHEDA Foundation leverages their expertise and builds capacity throughout Wisconsin,” CEO Joaquín Altoro said. This year’s grants will expand the supply of safe, affordable housing for people with special needs as well as for individuals and families negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

The agency also pointed out the grants’ benefits extend further into their community than the direct recipients. They will help the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in general by providing more jobs in all corners of the state.

The grants range from $2,142 to $40,000, the WHEDA reported. They were awarded to providers in Ashland, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marinette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Polk, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties.

“Throughout Wisconsin, providers of emergency and transitional housing are working harder than ever to keep our most vulnerable residents safe and connected with healthcare and community services that support stability and help Wisconsinites thrive,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

The WHEDA noted that all of moneys provided came from its reserves and no state tax dollars were used.

