MPD believes 3 east side businesses burglaries are linked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three businesses on Madison’s east side had cash and electronics stolen from them over the weekend and the Madison Police Department believes the incidents were linked.

According to an incident report, the businesses were broken into either Friday night or early Saturday morning and are all located on the 2200 block of Independence Avenue.

MPD noted that The Playing Field (255 Independence Lane), Saul Tax Services (2249 Independence Lane) and Mozita’s (2239 Independence Lane) all had their back doors forced open.

The incident report did not list any suspect information.

