Advertisement

MPD believes 3 east side businesses burglaries are linked

All three businesses had their back door broken into.
.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three businesses on Madison’s east side had cash and electronics stolen from them over the weekend and the Madison Police Department believes the incidents were linked.

According to an incident report, the businesses were broken into either Friday night or early Saturday morning and are all located on the 2200 block of Independence Avenue.

MPD noted that The Playing Field (255 Independence Lane), Saul Tax Services (2249 Independence Lane) and Mozita’s (2239 Independence Lane) all had their back doors forced open.

The incident report did not list any suspect information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Lucas Nelson used his Make-a-Wish dream to design a survivor t-shirt and hat to sell as part of...
Marshall teen uses his Make-a-Wish dream all about giving back
Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.
Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program
Man accused of threatening video store patrons, kneeing MPD officer in the thigh
Mary Jo Steffes receives the first COVID-19 vaccination at UnityPoint-Meriter on December 21,...
UnityPoint-Meriter gets its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bucky Books donated to Madison health care workers
Thousands of Bucky Books donated to Wis. health care workers