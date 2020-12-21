Advertisement

MPD: Residents wake up to shattering of front door

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police say two residents woke up to the glass of their front door being shattered Saturday morning.

A resident at the 500 block of Kalas Street called police around 8 a.m. The front door and its siding were both damaged, according to an incident report.

Evidence has been recovered by an investigator. The suspect is unknown at this time.

