MPD: Shell casings found on Madison’s east side after responding to shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police found three spent 40 caliber casings on the scene of a shots fired incident Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 5 a.m at the intersection of Rethke Avenue and Thurber Avenue.

Responding officers canvassed the area and spoke to several residents and callers. Police say they received information that a party may have been occurring in the area as a group left the scene after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

