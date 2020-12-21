Wisconsin reports 2nd fewest new COVID-19 cases since September

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Only once in the past three months has the Dept. of Health Services reported fewer new COVID-19 cases in a single day than it did on Monday.

While Mondays usually see the fewest cases of the week, someone could go back 14 Mondays to find a lower total. Only the day after Thanksgiving saw fewer cases since then.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 6,502 people were tested for COVID-19 in the previous day, 1,435 of which were positive. Wisconsin reported fewer tests and positive cases on Sunday as well, with just under 8,000 tests and 1,826 returning back positive.

So far, more than 91% of people in Wisconsin have recovered from the virus.

The seven-day average for new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests has been on a downwards slope since Dec. 4, with the seven-day average on Monday sitting at 2,816. This number hasn’t been that low since mid-October, when the seven-day average was reported at 2,839.

Eight deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported, and it is on-trend for deaths and cases to be reported at lower numbers on the first day of the work week.

Forty-eight people were hospitalized from the virus, making the total amount of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 20,168. Nearly a quarter of people in the hospital for COVID-19 are in the ICU, DHS noted.

There are 1,268 COVID-19 patients total who are currently hospitalized for the virus.

