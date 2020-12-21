Portage High School teacher shares new challenges in spotting signs of student mental health struggles

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - In a typical school year, Nicole Giessel likes to get to know her students. Whether that’s chatting with them during class, having longer conversations about their interests, or asking about their weekend plans. With the pandemic, learning and teaching look different this year, making it harder to build those connections.

That can also make it harder to gauge where students stand with their mental health, and if they are facing mental health challenges.

“It’s harder this year with students when I’m only seeing them two days a week, I maybe don’t have the same sort of personalized conversations for as long as I normally would,” Giessel said. “It’s a little bit different because there are only five kids in the room, I don’t know if as many students want to say something about those kinds of things when they know everyone’s going to hear them.”

Portage High School students are split – one group learns in person for the first two days of the week and online the rest, another group learns in person the last two days of the week and online the rest, and another group learns entirely online.

“Because they’re virtual more days than they’re in person, we don’t necessarily get as much communication as we maybe used to,” she said.

Less face to face time in the classroom can mean it’s more of a challenge to tell when something is going on in a student’s life.

“I had a kid the other day, he’s a Thursday day, he goes ‘this is my best day of the week so far,’” Giessel said. “That was hard to hear because I don’t know what the rest of his week was, but to be excited to be at school is one thing. For this to be the entire highlight of your week, there’s some struggle there. I’m glad he’s able to see some silver lining.”

Giessel said students have been doing their best to pick out the positives. She also said enhancement periods, time for students to work on homework or assignments during the day, give them opportunities to approach a teacher or connect with other students.

“There are some indications where there’s maybe some struggle when work had been being turned in and is now not,” Giessel said. “I’ll get more emails where it’s like - I have a lot, and there’s stuff going on, can I take another day to do this.”

Giessel said while she doesn’t necessarily feel more stress this year, she has been working more hours to make sure she’s available to students who may be learning or completing assignments outside of the timing of a traditional school day.

Junior Brynna Malone, a student of Giessel’s, said this year, the stress comes in waves.

“I feel like everyone’s just really scatter brained right now,” she said. “We have still a lot to think about, so some people are having a harder time than others.”

Malone used to learn in person for the beginning of the school year. However, when coronavirus cases surged in Wisconsin, she and her family made the decision to switch her to 100% virtual learning. She said she feels lucky to still have extracurriculars like cheer to maintain contact with friends.

“I think that right now the hardest thing is trying to find motivation to actually do schoolwork,” she said.

Malone has a support system, like fellow junior Grace Rabl. Rabl said her friends have been checking in on each other throughout the pandemic.

“We’re all trying to set time aside for ourselves and each other to help each other get through this,” Rabl said.

Rabl said compared to previous school years, this year has been more stressful.

“Because of the pandemic, we have to be more self-reliant,” she said. “Our teachers are definitely there for us and they’ll support us if we reach out to them. But it’s just helpful to everybody to learn to be more independent and work through things on your own the best you can.”

Giessel said teachers will work with students to make sure they succeed, and she urged parents and students to reach out to teachers and guidance counselors if they need help. Giessel also said families don’t necessarily need to disclose all the details about a situation, but letting them know there may be something wrong can help.

“Ask questions or let us know your student needs something different, or let us know what does work for your student, just a ‘heads up this is not really working, can we figure out something together,’” Giessel said. “Because I do think we’re better as a team. That sounds so cliché, but if parents and teachers and students can all work together as team, we’re going to have the best outcome for the student.”

