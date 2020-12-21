REMEMBER THIS? 2012 December Winter Storm slams into South-Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the current forecast calls for a little snow tonight, we’re remembering a whopper of a storm back in 2012. A major winter storm slammed into south-central Wisconsin on Dec. 19-20. Madison officially picked up 15.2″ from the system.

According to the National Weather Service, rain began falling late on the 18th into Thursday the 19th before a transition to snow. Moderate to heavy snow fell throughout the night. The storm system rapidly strengthened and was at its strongest (lowest central pressure) over the Chicago area. Totals near Lake Michigan ranged from a dusting to an inch. Meanwhile, Dane County saw anywhere from 12″-22″. The greatest 2-day snow totals include 21.9″ in Cottage Grove, 21.5″ in Mt. Horeb, 21.1″ near Columbus, and 19.9″ in Middleton.

To this day, Dec. 20, 2012 stands as Madison’s 2nd-highest 1-day maximum snowfall total.

Dec. 20, 2012 still remains the 2nd-highest 1-day snowfall total in Madison history. (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.