Rock Co. businesses welcome holiday season rush

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses owners have been some of the people hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many rely on the holiday season for a boost. Despite the pandemic, some Janesville retailers said they have been busier than ever.

“I’m busier than I was last Christmas,” said Margie Siggelkow, owner of Adorn Boutique.

Local Janesville businesses are seeing a rush of customers this holiday season, a crucial time for retailers.

“This income that they bring in now during the holidays will really help sustain them over the next couple months,” explained Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Sarah Arens, Best of Janesville manager, said things have just kept getting better.

“We’ve hit record sales every single month for the month since May,” she said.

Best of Janesville houses products from over 80 local vendors, and many were shocked to maintain a steady income.

“They were actually getting checks for their items going out the door,” Arens recalled.

Even during the shutdown in spring, Arens said Best of Janesville’s curbside pickup service thrived.

“We were surprised at the amount of people who wanted to support local,” Arens remembered.

Siggelkow has seen the same support from her customers.

“I have had tons of people say, ‘We’re only buying local gifts this Christmas,’” she explained.

Siggelkow opened Adorn Boutique just six months before the Safer at Home order in spring. She said that initial closure was scary, but since reopening, she has seen more people exploring downtown.

“I think people have stopped and really looked at their communities and what’s important to them and what can we do to support each other,” Siggelkow said.

Janesville’s Convention and Visitors Bureau said it has been exciting to see the show of support and even some new businesses grow, but because of the challenges of COVID-19, local businesses will continue to need support beyond the pandemic.

“Without this, we’re looking to trend, even a year from now, not having these businesses here,” Arens said.

Rebout added, “They’re also going to keep the local economy going because they’re going to spend the money you bring into them into another local business.”

Rebout also shared that some new businesses have opened and been successful during the pandemic, and other business owners have plans to open new businesses shortly after the pandemic.

