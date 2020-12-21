Advertisement

Rock Co. YWCA celebrates massive gift from MacKenzie Scott

The agency was given $1 million to spend how it pleased.
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YWCA Rock Co. Board of Directors will meet this week to answer the age-old question: What would you do if someone gave you a million dollars?

The “problem we wish we all had” comes after MacKenzie Scott’s recent multi-billion-dollar donation spree reached them with a million-dollar gift.

“We are overjoyed by this very generous donation,” YWCA Executive Director Angela Moore said, pointing out that Scott placed no restrictions on her seven-figure donation.

“(That) means we will be able to decide how to utilize this money to best serve the specific needs of the community, our clients and our organization, to ensure YWCA Rock County is here for 100 more years,” she continued.

YWCA Rock Co. currently runs multiple programs, including a domestic violence shelter – which, it notes, is as important as ever during the pandemic, a 24-hour crisis line, and transitional living for domestic violence survivors.

It also maintains an economic empowerment center, CARE House child advocacy center, and offers services surrounding childcare, racial justice, and immigrant outreach.

While the donation is a boon for YWCA Rock Co., it is a mere drop in the bucket what Scott has donated over the past four months.

The philanthropist, author, and former wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced last week that she has given away $4.1 billion as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.
Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program
Man accused of threatening video store patrons, kneeing MPD officer in the thigh
Mary Jo Steffes receives the first COVID-19 vaccination at UnityPoint-Meriter on December 21,...
UnityPoint-Meriter gets its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bucky Books donated to Madison health care workers
Thousands of Bucky Books donated to Wis. health care workers
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58