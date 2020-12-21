Advertisement

SSM Health receives second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment

SSM Health has been able to vaccinate between 500 and 600 employees per day with the vaccines from the first shipment.
SSM Health received their second shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Monday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health received their second shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday and will distribute it to other health care organizations across Wisconsin.

According to a news release, SSM Health has been able to vaccinate between 500 and 600 employees per day with the vaccines from the first shipment.

Vaccinations are currently taking place at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and Waupun Memorial Hospital in Waupun, SSM Health noted.

They also said that Monroe Clinic is expected to start vaccinating their employees on Tuesday once they receive approval from the state to become a vaccination site. The hospital system expects that this approval will be authorized on Monday.

SSM Health explained that additional sites in their system will begin administering the vaccine as soon as they receive approval from the state, which will allow their rural health care workers to have the opportunity to receive the vaccine locally.

Front line workers can travel from SSM Health locations outside of Madison to St. Mary’s Hospital if they would like to receive the vaccine sooner.

