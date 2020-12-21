Thousands of Bucky Books donated to Wis. health care workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 4,000 Bucky Books were dropped off Friday at SSM Health hospitals for health care workers.

Bucky Book owner John Flitz set a goal this past summer to get a Bucky Book in the hands of all essential workers in the area.

“We’re proud to support the community through fundraising groups, schools, charity, et cetera and this year the focus was easy to understand,” Flitz said. “It was about health care and for the people that are once again sacrificing to stay safe and healthy.”

There were 1,000 Bucky Books donated in April to UW Hospital and an additional 1,000 to SSM Health St Mary’s Hospital. According to a news release, another 2,500 books were donated to UW Hospital in November.

Flitz said he hopes this will lift the spirits of health care workers now and when life returns back to normal.

