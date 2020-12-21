Tracking rain & snow showers today and Arctic blast before the holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! A quick round of light snow is moving through the area first thing this morning. The snow should be pushing east of the area by 6 a.m. Most places probably won’t even see a dusting of snow from this activity. With temperatures below freezing, slick spots could have formed on the roads where the snow has fallen. Dry air has prevented some of the snow from reaching the ground and lowered our snow chances this morning. Even though widespread travel impacts are not expected, it’s still probably a good idea to give yourself a little extra time to travel this morning.

Monday's Precipitation Chances (WMTV NBC15)

We’ll be on the backside of a clipper system this afternoon, so more scattered rain and snow showers will be possible this afternoon. With temperatures expected to be well above freezing, no major travel impacts are expected this afternoon. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 30s. A few places could even hit 40 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 28 degrees. Today will also be windy. The wind will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph today. The wind will likely keep wind chills in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Winter also starts today. Today is the shortest day in terms of daylength of the year. The daylength in Madison is 8 hours and 59 minutes.

Any chance for a rain or snow shower will quickly end this evening. The ‘Christmas Star’ will be shining bright this evening. Today is the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Unfortunately, the sky will be mostly cloudy and will likely obstruct your view. Jupiter and Saturday will only be separated by 0.1 degrees. It’s the closest they will appear in the night sky in almost 400 years. Even though they will appear so close, Jupiter and Saturn will still be hundreds of millions of miles apart.

The Great Conjunction (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. The wind will start to settle down overnight. Wind chills should not be much of a problem out the door Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be one of the nicest days this week. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Cold blast before the holiday (WMTV NBC15)

A strong storm system and cold front look like they will impact the area right before the holiday. There will be a chance of rain and snow Wednesday into Wednesday night. The bigger weather headline with this system will be the colder air that will follow the front. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the teens. Plus, single-digit temperature readings will be possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. This system is also going to bring in some gusty winds. Wind chills could drop below zero Wednesday night and stay below zero through Friday morning. Santa is going to need his heaviest coat when he delivers presents Christmas Eve night.

Temperatures will start to rebound Saturday and Sunday. Highs temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. This weekend also looks dry.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.