UnityPoint-Meriter getting its first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Vaccinations are expected to begin Monday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter expects its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday and plans to start distributing them to the hospital’s frontline healthcare workers by the end of the day.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that many across the world have been waiting for,” UnityPoint Health Chief Clinical Officer David Williams, MD, said. “We are optimistic that scores of lives will be saved thanks to medical science.”

The first doses will go to the staff members at the highest risk of exposure to the virus, the hospital explained, with later shipments being offered to other workers at UnityPoint. Employees are encouraged to get vaccinated, however they will not be required to do so.

The vaccine is not currently available to the public, the hospital stressed, and when the time comes to start offering shots to members of the public, UnityPoint officials say they will do so inline with priorities laid out by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

UnityPoint is the third health system in Madison to receive shipments of the vaccine, following UW Health and SSM Health.

While all three of them have started delivering them, health officials still urge people to continue to take safety precautions, such as wearing masks and socially distancing, to protect themselves and those around them from being infected.

