Advertisement

UW leader pledges return to in-person learning this spring

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is promising that students will be able to return to campuses for the spring semester.

Regents President Andrew Petersen said Monday that regents expect students will be able to return at the end of January, hoping that more robust COVID-19 testing will help stave off the types of outbreaks that forced the system to turn to online-only instruction a few weeks into the fall semester.

The system plans to test students living in dorms at least once a week and students living off-campus at least once every two weeks.

He says regents want to see more in-person instruction this semester.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said it can be more challenging to pick up...
Portage High School teacher shares new challenges in spotting signs of student mental health struggles
Woman gives over $900 in free gas to health care workers
Woman gives over $900 in free gas to health care workers
Families in Middleton rally for in-person learning
Families in Middleton rally for in-person learning
Who is next in line for the vaccine?
Who is next in line for the vaccine?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided a detour for the January closures near...
I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit to close overnight for construction