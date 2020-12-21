UW System reflects on fall of testing, prepares for vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a challenging fall at UW System ends, plans for next semester are already in motion. The UW Board of Regents is prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff as the new year approaches.

Nearly 500,000 COVID-19 tests were administered at UW System campuses this semester alone.

“We’re doing tests in 13 of our communities where we have campuses and physical assets. We’re not only testing our students that live in residence halls, but also off campus. But we’re also testing the community, which we think is a tremendous community service,” says Drew Petersen, UW System Regent President.

Petersen says the testing momentum established in UW communities will continue into 2021. “We’ll be testing vigorously in January when we bring students back. We’ve got to test students not only that live in residence halls, but those off campus. We’re planning to do that a couple times a week. We’re going to test faculty and staff,” says Petersen.

With COVID-19 vaccines now trickling into the Badger State, Petersen says UW is preparing to offer a hand in distribution.

“We’re in conversations today about becoming a vaccine distribution location and we’ve got some real advantages. We’ve got campuses across the state, 13 regions where we have the physical assets to deliver those tests and deliver those vaccines.”

As far as COVID-19 vaccination becoming a requirement for UW students and staff in the future, Peters says it’s unlikely.

“I think that’ll be much more of a summer discussion as it relates to students getting vaccines so they’re prepared for the fall. I don’t anticipate that it will be a mandate that students get that vaccine.”

With plans to start the spring semester with as much in-person learning as possible, Petersen does hope those in the UW community will choose to get the vaccine when it is available.

“It’s my hope that folks see the value and the rigor of the testing that’s gone on that demonstrates the efficacy of the vaccine and that most folks will want to take that as soon as it’s available to them.”

