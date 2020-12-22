Advertisement

Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An anonymous donor will match up to $15,000 in donations to the Salvation Army of Dane County’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season, the organization announced Monday.

According to a news release, the donor was concerned about if the campaign would fall short of its $550,000 goal and not be able to serve enough people who are in-need.

The donor will finance up to $15,000 as a “close the gap” donation on Tuesday which is the final Match Day.

Director of Operations and Development Steve Heck said the donor has been a long-time supporter of The Salvation Army of Dane County.

“Friends like this give me hope and make this job so rewarding,” Heck said. “I am so thankful to live in a community that cares about those in need and will step up to make a difference every day, not just at Christmas.”

The organization said the donor hopes this inspires people to make donations if they know their gift will be doubled.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Veronica Hickstein (left) and Annie Serotini (right) describe their experiences with DWD to...
State audit explains delays in Wisconsin unemployment
Police provide meals for families in-need
Madison PD, community groups partner up to provide meals to those in need
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart Foundation donates $12 million to hunger-relief organization
A car flipped over in Deerfield.
Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot