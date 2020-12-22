Anonymous Dane Co. donor offers $15,000 matching donation in Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An anonymous donor will match up to $15,000 in donations to the Salvation Army of Dane County’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season, the organization announced Monday.

According to a news release, the donor was concerned about if the campaign would fall short of its $550,000 goal and not be able to serve enough people who are in-need.

The donor will finance up to $15,000 as a “close the gap” donation on Tuesday which is the final Match Day.

Director of Operations and Development Steve Heck said the donor has been a long-time supporter of The Salvation Army of Dane County.

“Friends like this give me hope and make this job so rewarding,” Heck said. “I am so thankful to live in a community that cares about those in need and will step up to make a difference every day, not just at Christmas.”

The organization said the donor hopes this inspires people to make donations if they know their gift will be doubled.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

