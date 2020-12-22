Car falls 10 feet before landing upside down in Deerfield bar parking lot

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A car drove through a fence, over a rock wall and fell 10 feet before landing upside down Monday night in the parking lot of The Rail House.

According to owner of the bar Michael Schulz, the car was driving down South Industrial Park Road before it made the fall into the parking lot at 12 South Industrial Park Road.

Schulz said the single occupant of the car, a man, was OK after the crash and was walking around afterward.

Dane County Dispatch did not have any information on this crash.

A viewer tipped NBC15 about this crash after driving by and seeing it happen. Those who want to send news tips or photos to NBC15 can send them here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.