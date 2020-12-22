Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all Wisconsinites

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsinites, whether they are insured or uninsured, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free, the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner announced Tuesday.

All health insurers will be prohibited from applying cost-sharing for the COVID-19 vaccine or adding any costs associated with administering it, according to a bulletin sent out by the commission.

The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance also noted that Wisconsin residents without health insurance will also be able to get vaccinated, free of charge.

Commissioner Mark Afable said they wanted to ensure all residents had access to the vaccine without cost barriers.

“Regardless of who your insurance company is, or if you even have insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Afable said.

The federal CARES Act required that any COVID-19 vaccine be covered at no cost, the commission added. The bulletin sent out on Tuesday requires that Wisconsin health insurers follow the CARES Act requirements.

Madison-area nonprofit serves up 500 gallons of soup for families in need
Class During Covid: Adapting to the mental health needs of middle school students
Dane Co. ordinance amendment proposed would prohibit discrimination of protective hairstyles