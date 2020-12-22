CVS to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in Wis. long-term care facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - CVS Health will begin vaccinations in long-term care facilities across Wisconsin starting Monday, Dec. 28.

According to a news release, CVS Pharmacy teams will visit each long-term care facility three times to make sure all residents and staff receive their initial shot and a critical booster.

“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” said President and CEO of CVS Health Larry J. Merlo.

The company believes all residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after their first visit, depending on the vaccine they receive.

They also expect their total effort in vaccinating people at long-term care facilities to take 12 weeks to complete.

Twelve states including Kentucky, Ohio and Oklahoma will receive vaccinations from CVS this week, the company explained. Thirty-six other states, including Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, will receive vaccinations on Dec. 28. The company will administer vaccines in Puerto Rico on Jan. 4.

CVS is also hiring 400 people to help administer the vaccines.

CVS noted that these job openings will help bolster their health care professionals on the frontlines. They also noted that the additional vaccinators will play a key role in delivering the vaccination to the general public in 2021.

