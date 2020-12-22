Dane Co. COVID-19 death toll jumps again with 27 more deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than two dozen more COVID-19-related deaths across Dane Co. were confirmed Tuesday as county health officials report the second significant jump in new deaths in the past week.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported 27 new deaths Tuesday, nearly a week after recording 20 deaths in a single day last Wednesday. The latest surge brings the total number of people whose deaths were linked to the virus to 163 across the county.

Health officials were quick to point out that, like last week, Tuesday’s jump did not mean that many people died in the past day, or even the past few days. The individuals included may have died in November or December, with confirmation coming this week.

PHMDC explained health officials must review death certificates to confirm if they were caused by the virus. Describing the task as “time-intensive,” health officials are conducting the reviews on a weekly basis.

In fact, in the days between last week’s twenty deaths and this week’s 27, only one death was reported.

With the two jumps, however, the official death toll in Dane Co. linked to coronavirus jumped from 115 to 163 in a single week, an increase of over 40 percent.

Today 27 deaths were added to the dashboard. These deaths occurred in November and December. We will share more about them in the data snapshot, which will be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wpt9VqOClH — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 22, 2020

