Dane Co. spent nearly $730K on presidential recount

The county still has not been reimbursed.
Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.
Campaign observers watch as tabulators handle the ballots in Dane County's recount.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin counties that conducted recounts of their presidential votes spent nearly $730,000 on the effort.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell released final figures Tuesday that show the recount there cost $729,733, with nearly a third of that going to pay tabulators. The county, which includes the state capital, Madison, estimated it would cost $740,800.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which are Wisconsin’s most Democratic-leaning counties. The recounts resulted in Democrat Joe Biden slightly widening his lead.

The counties are supposed to be reimbursed for their costs from Trump’s payment, but the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee has refused to release any money.

