Drone, hovercraft deployed for early morning Beaver Dame Lake ice rescue

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A man trapped on the ice needed to be rescued early Tuesday morning after he fell into Beaver Dam Lake. He managed to pull himself out of the water but could not make it back to shore on his own, the Beaver Dam Fire Dept. reported.

According to the fire dept., the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office first received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 a.m., but no one was on the other end and eventually the call disconnected. Dispatchers managed to track the call back to the lake, near the Fish Camp boat landing – except the call came from approximately 200 feet from the shoreline.

About ten minutes after that first 911 call, a second one came. This time, the caller was the man who told dispatchers he went through the ice near an Ice Heave, climbed out, but was stuck out on the ice.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene first and sent up a drone to find the man. After spotting him, the Beaver Dam Hovercraft was fired up and rescue crews were able to reach him within minutes, the fire dept. report recounted.

Once on shore, the man was treated for hypothermia, but he did not feel he needed to go to the hospital.

As recently as Saturday, the fire department had warned in a Facebook post that there was still a lot of open water on the ice and urged everyone to check ice conditions before going out.

