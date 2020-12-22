Holiday Arctic blast - Coldest air of the season arrives right before the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to empty out your winter wardrobe! The coldest air of the season will arrive right before Christmas Day. We’ll wake up to single digit temperature readings and subzero wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings. Santa is definitely going to need his warmest coat when he flies across south central Wisconsin Thursday night.

Potential wind chills Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning. (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy. The wind will pick up out of the south this evening and stay strong overnight. Expect south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The strong south winds will bring in warmer air overnight. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Wind chills will still be near freezing Wednesday morning.

Next Big Weather Maker - Wednesday-Wednesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Wednesday. A strong storm system and cold front will bring in a round of scattered light rain showers and an Arctic blast. Scattered to widely scattered light rain showers will move from west to east across the area Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Any rain that develops will be light. Rainfall totals on Wednesday will likely be less than a tenth of an inch of rain. There is a chance the rain could turn to snow for some places west and northwest of Madison late Wednesday afternoon and evening. At most, a dusting snow will be possible. We’re not expecting a lot of rain or snow because cold, dry air will be moving into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow will likely stay well north and northwest of the area. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for parts of northern Wisconsin and central and northern Minnesota.

Rainfall Potential - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Potential - Wednesday - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

The first half of Wednesday will be mild and breezy. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s for most of the day. A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday evening, and temperatures will crash behind the front. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees around 4 p.m. then in the teens by midnight on Thursday. Wednesday night is going to be cold. It’s going to be a shock to the system when you walk outside Thursday morning. Expect single-digit temperatures and wind chills near or below 0 degrees.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Christmas Eve is going to be a cold and breezy day. High temperatures will only be in the teens. With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, wind chills may not get above 0 degrees.

Potential Wind Chills - Thursday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

The coldest temperatures will likely come Thursday night into Christmas Day. Once again, single-digit temperatures are expected. Wind chills could be as low as 5-10 degrees below zero. Despite a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will only warm into the teens on Friday.

Potential Wind Chills - Friday 7AM (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will back to near freezing on Saturday and Sunday. There will be another chance for snow Sunday into Monday.

