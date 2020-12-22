I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit to close overnight for construction

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit will be closed overnight in January so crews can continue construction on the bridge.

According to a news release, crews will be setting girders for the new WIS 81 bridge over I-39/90 and I/43 near the Beloit interchange.

The closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 2021 and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the I-39/90 and I-43/WIS 81 interchange (Exit 185) in Beloit.

WisDOT noted that motorists must follow the detour routes during these closures that will be evident on signs.

The department added that these closures are weather dependent and could change, but recommend that drivers plan ahead to reach their destination.

