Advertisement

I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit to close overnight for construction

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided a detour for the January closures near...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided a detour for the January closures near Beloit.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit will be closed overnight in January so crews can continue construction on the bridge.

According to a news release, crews will be setting girders for the new WIS 81 bridge over I-39/90 and I/43 near the Beloit interchange.

The closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 2021 and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the I-39/90 and I-43/WIS 81 interchange (Exit 185) in Beloit.

WisDOT noted that motorists must follow the detour routes during these closures that will be evident on signs.

The department added that these closures are weather dependent and could change, but recommend that drivers plan ahead to reach their destination.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother fights fierce case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized before giving birth
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 shipment slashed nearly 30%

Latest News

Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said it can be more challenging to pick up...
Portage High School teacher shares new challenges in spotting signs of student mental health struggles
Woman gives over $900 in free gas to health care workers
Woman gives over $900 in free gas to health care workers
Families in Middleton rally for in-person learning
Families in Middleton rally for in-person learning
Who is next in line for the vaccine?
Who is next in line for the vaccine?